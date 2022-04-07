The English Heritage is responsible for the care of over 400 historic buildings, monuments and sites across England. From world-famous prehistoric sites to grand medieval castles, ancient Roman forts situated on the edge of the former empire and even Cold War bunkers.

With an English Heritage membership, you can visit sites such as, Stonehenge, Hadrian’s Wall, Battle Abbey – the site of the 1066 Battle of Hastings, and more.

Enter today for your chance to win an annual family membership, bringing the story of England to life – over and over again – for over 10 million people each year.

Explore the wonders of England's varied and exciting history

