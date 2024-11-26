Go for a big day out to start your Christmas

Councillor Ben Miskell on Division Street

Thousands of free bus journeys will go on offer this week, to help Sheffielders enjoy the city’s festive season without the stress of traffic jams and car parking.

The continuation of the city’s BetterPoints scheme into 2025 is being marked by a free day’s public transport ticket for users of the initiative, which aims to increase walking, wheeling, cycling and public transport journeys in the city.

Supported by the local NHS and Sheffield City Council, BetterPoints has 16,000 people enrolled so far, and from December 1, new and existing users can claim a free voucher via the TravelMaster app for a CityWide day ticket to use on city trams and buses.

BetterPoints users get points for sustainable journeys, which can then be redeemed for free hot drinks, discounts and vouchers at local shops, and now a free day’s travel ticket too.

Better Points users Christina and John and their son with cafe owner Bekir Cinar

New users can download the free BetterPoints app and take a two minute travel survey to gain enough points straight away for the public transport voucher.

“We wanted to do our bit to help make the festive period as stress-free as possible by offering this fantastic public transport offer,” said councillor Ben Miskell, chair of the council’s Transport, Regeneration and Climate Policy Committee.

“Sheffield is a fantastic city, it has some incredible events coming up, some brilliant shops, cafés and restaurants and many, many wonderful attractions for people to enjoy. By offering the chance for residents and visitors to experience everything on offer without spending a penny on travel is a brilliant way to add to the Christmas spirit.”

And BetterPoints will soon be offering a reward to users of the new city centre high security cycle hub, on Charter Row, with a scannable points award for a free tea or coffee at one of over twenty local cafes who already support the initiative.

Cllr Ben Miskell (right) with school staff and school streets promoterrs at Watercliffe Meadows primary school

Jack Windle from BetterPoints said he was delighted the scheme was continuing in 2025, after the most successful city launch year the organisation has ever run.

“We already know that thousands of people who’ve taken part in Sheffield are using their cars less after feeling the benefits of walking, wheeling or using the bus or tram more often,” he said, adding that users say tracking their travel makes them reconsider the need for using a car for every trip.

“One user told us BetterPoints helped them see the impact of their driving, and consider how to make their journeys more sustainable. And they said they had a good incentive for walking more or using the bus, because their favourite cafes had signed up to the app.”

He said a free day’s public transport would give users the chance to experience the best of the city at Christmas by shopping, seeing the sights and visiting different parts of Sheffield.

View from Parkwood Springs

“For example, you could go for a big day out to start your Christmas,” he said.

“On December 1, I’d bike or bus to start my browsing in town, then take a 20 minute bus ride to the Pit Stop cafe at Parkwood Springs to redeem a BetterPoints coffee voucher (and maybe have a nice cake too).

“I’d stroll along the Shirecliffe skyline trail for some great winter views, then drop down to the beautiful Wardsend cemetery, and River Don, before a visit to Hillsborough, and the Christmas exhibition at the Cupola art gallery.

“From Hillsborough I’d catch a bus to a local carol pub at Stannington or Worrall, call off for a walk across Wadsley Common and then get the tram to the Kelham Island Christmas market or for more browsing or shopping in town. And then nip out for a meal with my mates in the evening, and because I’d be on the late bus, I might have a festive drink too. To me, that’d be a great start to Christmas.

“So we’re saying to people who’d like to try using a bus or tram a bit more, how could you make the very most of a December day in Sheffield?”

