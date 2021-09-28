Fundraiser set insure Sheffield's largest Festival can go ahead

The fundraiser in aid of the Lowedges Festival will take place at The White Hart Inn in Greenhill Saturday, October 2 at 7.30pm and will also see the launch of the festival's new website.

Event organiser Stephen Rich said: “We've got a website we’re launching which was paid for by South Yorkshire Funders to try and keep our name in front whilst the pandemic has been ongoing.

“We have been doing things, we’ve not been sat on our laurels while this pandemic has been going on.”

Lowedges Festival Classic Car show

Stephen, who is part of the festival committee, is holding the event to raise money to make sure Lowedges Festival can go ahead in 2022, after two years of cancelations due to pandemic restrictions.

“Basically we haven’t been able to have the last two because of Covid.

“So we’re trying to raise some funds to guarantee that we get Sheffield's biggest festival, and classic car show on track for next August,” said Stephen.

The event also has the backing of MP Louise Haigh MP for Heeley.

Jungle Lion

Lousie said: “The Lowedges Festival has been running since 2009 and is a fantastic community event which is fun for all the family.

“Due to Covid it has not been possible for it to take place the last few years, but we’re all keen for it to come back with a bang next year.

“I fully support this community event - we can’t afford to lose it. It is only because of the dedication and hard work of community members that the event takes place each year, and this year that community commitment is needed more than ever.”

Stephen wants to raise funds toward behind the scenes expenses, such as health and safety and security and medical cover.

Festival goers,at Lowedges Festival

“We get quite a lot of funding, but it’s funding for funfair rides, climbing walls and reenactment, things like that.

“But it’s the basics I find hard to raise money for. The general everyday stuff all that’s a must that you have to have, but people don't seem to notice.”

Stephen believes the hardest part for families attending an event with funfairs and child amusements is the cost, so the festival provides free rides for children so everyone can enjoy the event.

“We offer free rides for children, the fairground rides-we’ve done that because, if you ask most families , working or not working.

Profile picture of Sheffield Heeley MP Louise Haigh. Picture Scott Merrylees

“To go to a festival, the worst thing that they dread is going through that gate and seeing a small funfair.”

“Parents can’t afford to say yes ,yes, yes, even for those that are working, it can add up.

“So we give free entry, we try to get some of the fairground rides, the bungee jump at £4 , which children are told no, and the little rides for nothing.” said Stephen.

Included in the festival, there is live music by local popular bands such as Jungle lion, a popular SKA reggae band, live music also provided by radio DJ presenter Robert Wellington.

A large show of classic cars and motorbikes on display, with reenactment groups also provides further entertainment, as well as a farmers market.