Nothing tastes better than fruit that you've picked for yourself.

Fruit picking: Eight places to pick your own fruit in Sheffield and South Yorkshire

Here’s a few places in South Yorkshire where you can pick your own fruit and vegetables.

By Jimmy Johnson
Tuesday, 14th June 2022, 1:20 pm

One of the most fun, wholesome things you can do on a summer’s day is fruit picking with the family. It’s enjoyable, gets you out of the house and moreover – you’ll get to eat some locally-sourced food! What more could you want?

1. Whirlow Hall Farm Trust

Whirlow Hall Farm Trust, Whirlow Lane, Sheffield, S11 9QF. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 458 Google Reviews). "Amazing breakfast, lovely produce. Staff are brilliant."

Photo: -

Photo Sales

2. Eastfield Farm

Eastfield Farm, Doncaster Road, Tickhill, Doncaster, DN11 9JD. Rating: 4.7/5 (based on 426 Google Reviews). "Love this place, be it summer fruit picking or pumpkin picking in autumn."

Photo: -

Photo Sales

3. A Pearson & Sons

A Pearson & Sons, Birchin Lee Nurseries, Holmesfield Road, Dronfield, S18 8WS. "Amazing day out with kids. We went picking strawberries but there is a big selection to harvest yourself."

Photo: -

Photo Sales

4. Heeley City Farm

Heeley City Farm, Richards Road, Heeley, Sheffield, S2 3DT. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 959 Google Reviews). "The animals are great as is the smashing cafe. The plant shop is a real find with top quality plants at a fraction of garden centre prices."

Photo: -

Photo Sales
South YorkshireSheffield
Next Page
Page 1 of 2