One of the most fun, wholesome things you can do on a summer’s day is fruit picking with the family. It’s enjoyable, gets you out of the house and moreover – you’ll get to eat some locally-sourced food! What more could you want?
1. Whirlow Hall Farm Trust
Whirlow Hall Farm Trust, Whirlow Lane, Sheffield, S11 9QF. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 458 Google Reviews). "Amazing breakfast, lovely produce. Staff are brilliant."
2. Eastfield Farm
Eastfield Farm, Doncaster Road, Tickhill, Doncaster, DN11 9JD. Rating: 4.7/5 (based on 426 Google Reviews). "Love this place, be it summer fruit picking or pumpkin picking in autumn."
3. A Pearson & Sons
A Pearson & Sons, Birchin Lee Nurseries, Holmesfield Road, Dronfield, S18 8WS. "Amazing day out with kids. We went picking strawberries but there is a big selection to harvest yourself."
4. Heeley City Farm
Heeley City Farm, Richards Road, Heeley, Sheffield, S2 3DT. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 959 Google Reviews). "The animals are great as is the smashing cafe. The plant shop is a real find with top quality plants at a fraction of garden centre prices."
