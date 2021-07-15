From bear spotting to photography walks - here's 9 fun things to do in Sheffield this weekend
Fancy following a bear, taking better photos or having a laugh on a night out?
Thursday, 15th July 2021, 10:15 am
Here are nine ideas for you in our picture guide to events taking place this weekend, July 17-18. Make sure you check the relevant websites for the latest updates, in case of changes.
If you have an event you want to feature in this guide, email [email protected], including details and an image to illustrate it.
