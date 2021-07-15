Nine things to do in Sheffield this weekend
From bear spotting to photography walks - here's 9 fun things to do in Sheffield this weekend

Fancy following a bear, taking better photos or having a laugh on a night out?

By Julia Armstrong
Thursday, 15th July 2021, 10:15 am

Here are nine ideas for you in our picture guide to events taking place this weekend, July 17-18. Make sure you check the relevant websites for the latest updates, in case of changes.

If you have an event you want to feature in this guide, email [email protected], including details and an image to illustrate it.

1. Follow the bears

Get on the trail of the Bears of Sheffield, a sculpture trail that is raising funds for Sheffield Children's Hospital Charity. There are 100 little bears and 60 big bears to find around the city this summer. To find out more, visit bearsofsheffield.com

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

