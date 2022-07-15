Stalls will line The Moor on four separate Sundays throughout the summer and the first one takes place this Sunday from 10.30am to 4pm.

The event will feature a variety of vegan street food, artisan bakes, craft cheeses, handmade cosmetics, ethical clothing & jewellery, arts & crafts and charity stalls. All created by a handpicked selection of talented, ethical and sustainable businesses.

After running their first event back in 2016 the organisation has quickly grown to cover over 40 locations across the UK. Where they showcase the country’s best ethical and sustainable producers and make it their mission to make veganism accessible and inclusive.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Vegan Market

The group are also proud to be tackling the climate crisis by promoting sustainable lifestyle choices with events, supporting tree planting and conservation projects around the world.

In addition to offsetting the carbon footprint from each event, the group strives to plant a tree for every business that takes part.

Lewis Beresford, event founder, said: “We are so excited to be back in Sheffield. We work hard to find the country’s leading vegan producers, from street food vendors and bakers to ethical clothing and cosmetic producers.

“We also work with many local businesses and can’t wait to give all of these fantastic producers the platform they deserve and introduce them to the wonderful people of Sheffield!”

The Vegan Market will soon be coming to Sheffield in the Moor this Summer - Pictured above is some delicacies on their Menu.