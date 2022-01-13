Free Peak District Christmas walk aims to bring people together

The hikers will travel to Padley Gorge in the Peak District.

Yugen Explore are teaming up with route planning app Komoot to tackle two of the greatest barriers to getting outdoors: not having anyone to go with and not knowing where to go.

The group hike, organised by Yugen Explore, which was fully booked within three days, is taking walkers into the Peak District on December 18.

The walk is free, but Yugen Explore and Komoot are raising money for FareShare, which is a national charity fighting hunger and food waste, and walkers taking part are encouraged to donate £10 towards the cause.

Grace set up Yugen Explore in 2017.

Grace Wilson, aged 32 and founder of Yugen Explore, said: “It is definitely important to get out and meet people.

"After the pandemic, and if people still can’t have Christmas parties, this is an alternative. A lot of people suffer with seasonal affective disorder. This is a good way to get people to come out.

"I have spent most of my life in Rotherham and Sheffield as I used to work in the city centre. My background is product development, working for Go Outdoors.

"I went travelling to South America and a lot of people didn’t know about travel products - I felt like there was a gap for something that had the community element and got people outdoors, offering lots of information about travelling and adventure.

Grace is raising money for FairShare through the Christmas walk.

"I moved to Australia and worked out there but then I came back to the UK to run the meet ups. When I got back from Australia, I needed to join meet ups - it’s harder when you get older to meet people. I found a lot of women only ones, but nothing for men. “My brother was a total newcomer to hiking and looking for things to join.

“I realised I didn’t want to join walks, I wanted to create them myself. I started working with Mind in Rotherham. Walking is so important to your mental health - you see groups of friends forming on these walks. People have been inspired by that an gained confidence.”

Grace set up Yugen Explore in 2017, and started the group hikes a year later. She runs roughly four walks a year and has planned routes in Scotland, Wales, the Lake District, and the Peak District.

The 8.4km Christmas hike will pass Owler Tor Rocks, a great beauty spot with a glorious view across the Peaks, and will end at Padley Gorge, a deep valley with streams and waterfalls in a wooded area.

One of the previous group hikes in the Peak District took walkers to Kinder Scout.

Grace added: “We are trying to keep the walks low level, we are not going up into the mountains or anything dangerous. It is more about people being able to chat and get to know each other rather than rushing off.

“We have regular breaks so that people can chat to different people. We always try to make sure that everyone is included in the conversation. We tend to get a mix of new people and people returning.

"Some people are a bit anxious and have never been on these types of walks before. We make sure to chat to them when they turn up. They are usually the ones who say they are so glad they came, and they have met other people on the hike and are planning to go on their own walk with them.”

The Komoot app again allows for route planning and navigation, and means that hikers can follow along and save the route for future adventures.

The walking meet ups are a good way to get to know new people.

Everyone attending the hike will get a free region bundle for the Peak District on Komoot to test out the app’s core features.

Yugen Explore want to encourage more people to get out in the Peak District and bring people together again after the rigors of several lockdowns and the social isolation that came with them. The walk will adhere to the social distancing regulations recommended by the government at the time of the event.

Grace said: “When the pandemic happened people were saying ‘when is the next one, we are really missing it?’ We started running virtual ones, we called it Step Together and people were walking in their own area at the same time. It was amazing to see hundreds of people around the UK all joining in. We raised £1,500 for charity.

"I always wanted Yugen to be a community focused brand. The first group walk we did was in November 2018. I have raised money for different charities - including mind and AlpkIt foundation. This walk is raising money for FareShare.

“Over the last year, especially with the pandemic, it has really shown how much people were struggling. People should not be going without food this winter.

“I really struggle asking people to buy my products, but if we are doing good things as a company, I think that counteracts it.

"In total 36 people are signed up for the walk. I have asked for donations of around £10 if they can afford it.

"But when I started my business I didn’t have any money, going on a group walk could cost me £50 or £60. I didn’t want it to be another barrier to people. I am hoping to raise £260 as we have just had COP26.”