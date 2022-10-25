Free Halloween event at Wykeham's North Yorkshire Water Park

North Yorkshire Water Park has opened an Halloween pumpkin trail providing fun for the family.

Taking place exclusively from now until Sunday October 30, the Scarborough gem will be hosting a 2.5km Halloween pumpkin walk throughout the school half-term holidays free of charge.

Gather your little monsters for some ghoulish family fun and navigate your way around North Yorkshire Water Park, Wykeham, and follow the trail, lined with spooktacular pumpkins.

Make sure to bring a torch and keep count of the number of pumpkins you spot on the trail.

All those who take part will receive a sweet treat and those who correctly identify the number of pumpkins will be placed into a prize draw to win Zipline tickets for four of their friends or family at North Yorkshire Water Park.

The Café @ North Yorkshire Water Park will also be open from 10am- 6pm throughout the duration of the Halloween trail, serving up Halloween treats such as spooky jelly desserts, ghoulish muffins and doughnuts to enjoy whilst you take in the picturesque views of the lakes.

Plus, a limited time offer of a children’s cheese burger meal with a drink for £5 will be running throughout the half-term.

What’s more, North Yorkshire Water Park will be running a limited-time 2-for-1 offer on their popular Zipline over the October half-term.

Thrill seekers can take two descents across the lakes on the 250m long zip wire while taking in the views of North Yorkshire Water Park for the price of one booking.

North Yorkshire Water Park is open from 8am to 6pm throughout the October half-term, with the Café @ North Yorkshire Water Park open from 10am to 6pm.

Located east of Wykeham, six miles West of Scarborough, North Yorkshire Water Park originally comprised of four specialist fishing lakes and a larger lake which is now dedicated to water sports.

For many years, local water sports clubs and individuals have been sailing, windsurfing, model yacht racing and open water swimming at the destination.

North Yorkshire Water Park was launched in July 2017 with an AquaPark. Thrill seekers now enjoy further activities such kayaking, stand-up paddle boarding, tandem kayaking and more, as well as a range of other outdoor leisure facilities around the lake. There is also a climbing wall.

Last year saw the Dawnay estate substantially expand the Water Park providing new attractions such as wakeboarding and the new 70-seat café building and events room.

It is also a British Stand Up Paddle Boarding recognised school and can offer the BSUPA Level 1 “Ready to Ride” course.

It is aimed at adults and children who have never done stand-up paddled before or people who have had a go but want to learn the basics properly.

Learning to paddleboard is a fast and fun process with a qualified BSUPA instructor.

