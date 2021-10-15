Burngreave Lantern Festival draws community to Parkwood Springs

The lantern festival at Parkwood Springs in 2018

Every year since 2007, Parkwood Springs has hosted the annual Lantern Festival aimed at encouraging people in the community to come out of their homes and celebrate with their families.

As part of the event, adults and children are invited to work together to build lanterns and parade through the woodlands during dusk.

This year, Parkwood Springs has planned another lantern festival which the organisers hope will celebrate the coming end of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 2021 event takes place on Saturday October 16 from 4.30pm to 7pm and begins near the car park on Shirecliffe Road. Although restrictions will be in place in line with Covid-19 government rules, organisers hope everything will run smoothly for the community.

The festival will start with activities such as lantern-making, a circus skills workshop led by Greentop Circus and family treasure hunts.

There will also be with food and drink available during the entire event.

From 6pm onwards the lanterns made will be lit and there will be music and entertainment from the folk rock band Treebeard.

There will also be a fire-juggling performance for people to watch and enjoy.