And with that in mind, we have put together this handy list of the places in Sheffield where you can buy fireworks for your Bonfire Night home display.

There are a number of legal rules surrounding the purchase, and use, of fireworks by members of the public, which are listed below:

When, and from whom, can I legally buy fireworks?

The law states that you can only buy fireworks (including sparklers) from registered sellers for private use on these dates:

- October 15 to November 10

- December 26 to 31

- Three days before Diwali and Chinese New Year

At other times you can only buy fireworks from licensed shops.

When can I set fireworks off?

You can set off fireworks between 7am and 11pm except for:

- Bonfire Night, when the cut off is midnight

- New Year’s Eve, Diwali and Chinese New Year, when the cut off is 1am

Where can I set fireworks off?

The law says you can set fireworks off on private property such as your garden, and must not set off or throw fireworks (including sparklers) in the street or other public places.

How old do I need to be to buy ‘adult’ fireworks, and what category of fireworks am I allowed to use?

You cannot buy ‘adult’ fireworks if you’re under 18, and members of the public are permitted to buy Category 1, 2 and 3 fireworks which should always have instructions on them.

1. Sparklers Fireworks You can find them at 438 Abbeydale Road, Nether Edge, S7 1FQ and can phone them on 07961 157333 or 0114 4570945.

2. Chinese Fireworks Co You can always buy fireworks from the Chinese Fireworks Co at 2 London Road, S2 4LN. Visit their website at: http://www.chinesefireworks.co.uk or call 07973 129529 for more information.

3. Back With A Bang Fireworks Another place to buy them from is Back With A Bang Fireworks, which is located on 258 South Road, Walkley, S6 3TB. For more information please call: 0777 033 1519 or visit: https://backwithabangfireworks.co.uk/

4. Hardy's Fireworks They are located at 42a West Street, Beighton, S20 1EP and you can call them on: 01142480528 and visit their website at: https://www.hardysfireworks.co.uk/