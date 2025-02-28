Application submitted for fishing pond holiday retreat

A planning application has been submitted for the creation of a fishing pond and six visitor pods in Slade Hooton, Rotherham.

The proposal, put forward by Mr. Russ Gale, aims to develop a 0.6-hectare site adjacent to Slade Hollow, off Hooton Lane.

The development is part of a larger 3.6-hectare parcel of land that includes a dwelling, a small livery yard, and outbuildings. The site currently functions as a paddock for stables and is primarily grassland.

The proposal includes a new fishing pond, which will be exclusively accessible to guests staying in the six proposed fishing pods. The pods, designed to be sustainable and eco-friendly, will be constructed off-site and assembled on the land. They will be built using timber sourced from FDSA-certified suppliers and will incorporate modern, environmentally-conscious features.

Hooton Lane

The proposed fishing pond is intended solely for use by guests of the pods, offering a quiet fishing experience in a rural setting. The development will not include any facilities for caravans, motorhomes, or tents. Each of the six pods will be self-contained, with no additional amenities block on the site.

The applicant has outlined that the development will provide a boost to the local economy, drawing visitors who are expected to support nearby businesses, such as the local public house and farm shop. Additionally, the historic Roche Abbey is located approximately 1.4 miles from the site, further contributing to the area’s tourist appeal.

The application acknowledges the location’s status as green belt land and has been assessed within the framework of Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council’s local development plan. As part of the project, a comprehensive planting scheme has been submitted, aiming to enhance the site’s biodiversity.

If approved, the development will provide a new destination for rural holidays, with a focus on exclusivity and sustainability. The applicant aims to create a low-impact, nature-focused retreat for fishing enthusiasts and those seeking a quiet, eco-friendly escape.