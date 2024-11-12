A-maze-ing attractions proving popular at park

Michael Parker about to start bulding the toddler maze at Whirlow Brook Park

A rainbow coloured maze has appeared in Whirlow Brook Park, to the delight of toddlers, and their parents (and sometimes grandparents) who remember playing in the wooden version years ago.

It’s the latest addition brought to the park by the Friends of Whirlow Brook Park (FoWP), formed three years ago. Built by FoWP member Michael Parker, the new maze includes 264 mutlicoloured toddler-sized posts made from recycled plastic bottles.

The maze (and a new ‘Blue Trail’ for families to follow), was funded by the Sheffield Town Trust, fundraising by the Friends and a grant from the Local Area Committee totalling around £7,000.

After the old wooden maze had decayed into the flowerbeds, Shelagh Woolliscroft (chair of FoWP), said that the modern version should last for many years.

Toad sculpture by Krishna Alageswaran on the Whirlow Brook blue trail

“So many parents were saying how much they missed the maze, and they love to see it back so children can use it.”

The new family Blue Trail is also proving popular and bringing new visitors to the park, she added.

The trail winds round the park, guided by wooden markers, visiting frog, toad, newt and moth sculptures by local artists Krishna Alageswaran, Steve Roche and Patrick Amber, and passing fairy doors in trees and birds and animals made by FoWP members hiding in the undergrowth. There’s even a ‘story chair’ so visitors can sit and make up stories about the creatures they find. (There’s a trail map on the FoWP website, and in the Shelter Cafe in the park).

Meanwhile, the FoWP volunteers, along with workers from Henry Boot, Cadent and Gripple, have uncovered an old orchard site near the park entrance, believed to have been planted around fifty years ago, possibly by council staff.

Fairy door on the Whirlow Brook Park blue trail. Photo by Friends of Whirlow Brook Park

After several days removing a covering of brambles and ivy, the volunteers found ageing apple trees covered in lichen and moss.

“The aim now is to create a community orchard and nature play area on this site which was formerly derelict,” said Shelagh. “The soil is fertile and the site will support eight or nine trees plus some soft fruit.”

After a public meeting last week, FoWP will be consulting with the council’s community forestry team about the layout of the site, and then expect to begin work over the winter.

A tree fallen across the old leylandii hedge will be removed, with native hedge trees planted in the gap. (It’s hoped more of the overpowering leylandii hedge can be removed or at least pruned back in future, to allow more light into the new orchard site, and more native plants to grow).

Shelagh Woolliscroft of Friends of Whirlow Brook Park next to the moth sculpture by Patrick Amber

The old fruit trees will be carefully pruned in the hope of bringing them back into more plentiful fruit production, with a mixture of apple trees and soft fruit plants, and maybe plum, quince or medlar, to be planted early next spring, along with separate wilder areas for families (and wildlife) to explore.

In time, fruit from the orchard could go to the Shelter cafe in the park, or might be donated to city families, and the hope is that the orchard will provide education, health and mental health benefits for locals, visitors and volunteers.

“We will apply the permaculture principles of Earth Care, People Care and Fair Share to create a beautiful, quiet and productive space where people can relax in a natural setting,” said Shelagh.

The project needs help, she said, which might involve sponsoring one of the new trees, or just rolling up your sleeves for some gardening. And FoWP are continuing to fundraise: the site will need a water tank, which the adjoining Moorview Farm have offered to keep topped up, and the hope is to have some natural play area features too.

Maze builder Michael Parker (at back) by the new toddler maze at Whirlow Brook Park. Photo by Friends of Whirlow Brook Park

Voluntary work sessions for new helpers at the orchard will begin in January, while existing volunteer work around the park will continue.

After similar schemes across the city, it’s hoped the orchard will also provide an example of sustainable food growing to inspire other groups.

“You could imagine 30,40 or 50 areas across Sheffield, all producing,” said Shelagh.

* For more information, see: https://friendsofwhirlowbrookpark.org.uk/