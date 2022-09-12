News you can trust since 1887
We've created a list of nine walks in Sheffield to enjoy this autumn

9 of the best walks and woods in Sheffield to see stunning autumn colours as the seasons change

The autumn season is the perfect time to explore Sheffield when the city is a vibrant mixture of bright colours, as trees slowly change from green to brown and the landscape becomes vivid with rich hues of orange.

By Lee Peace
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 12:55 am

If you’re keen to explore and soak up the views that autumn offers in Sheffield, these are some of the best places to go for a walk to see its colours at their best.

And you might not have to travel as far as you think.

1. Autumn Colour

These are some of the best places to see autumn colours in Sheffield.

Photo: Dean Atkins

2. Hillsborough Park

The 49 acre park features a fishing lake, a bowling green with pavilion, a walled garden and a playground. You can see scattered trees change in colour through the park.

Photo: Dean Atkins

3. Peace Gardens

You don't even need to go outside the city centre to see a change in colour.

Photo: Marisa Cashill

4. Crookes Valley Park

This 11.9 acre park has some particularly great trees for autumn colour around the lake.

Photo: Dean Atkins

Sheffield
