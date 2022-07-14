Norfolk Park is a great place to bring your kids - it has plenty of variety in its scenery, as well as plenty of places to play sports.

9 of the best public parks to take your kids during the summer in Sheffield

Need somewhere to take your kids out for the day this summer? We’ve got you covered.

By Jimmy Johnson
Thursday, 14th July 2022, 12:37 pm

We’ve put together this list of Sheffield’s nine best parks to take your kids – did we miss any out? If so, let us know!

1. Hillsborough Park

There's plenty of things to do for kids here - there's loads of open space for a kickabout and there's a playground, too.

2. Endcliffe Park

Endcliffe Park is arguably Sheffield's most popular park - so if you're looking for a good spot, you may have to get there early! It's worth it though - we're sure your kids will agree.

3. Chelsea Park

Chelsea Park is ideal if your kids don't like the hustle and bustle of a packed playground. You're always surounded by nature here - it's very relaxing.

4. Weston Park

Located near the University of Sheffield is Weston Park. It's another peaceful park - it's not ideal for more rambunctious children.

