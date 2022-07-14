We’ve put together this list of Sheffield’s nine best parks to take your kids – did we miss any out? If so, let us know!
1. Hillsborough Park
There's plenty of things to do for kids here - there's loads of open space for a kickabout and there's a playground, too.
2. Endcliffe Park
Endcliffe Park is arguably Sheffield's most popular park - so if you're looking for a good spot, you may have to get there early! It's worth it though - we're sure your kids will agree.
3. Chelsea Park
Chelsea Park is ideal if your kids don't like the hustle and bustle of a packed playground. You're always surounded by nature here - it's very relaxing.
4. Weston Park
Located near the University of Sheffield is Weston Park. It's another peaceful park - it's not ideal for more rambunctious children.
