This glorious view was taken by Alex Yorke

5 of the best campsites in the Peak District - according to Google Reviews

Need a quick staycation or getaway this autumn?

By Jimmy Johnson
Thursday, 21st October 2021, 1:58 pm

The Peak District has some excellent campsites and caravan parks – however, these are the five highest rated ones, according to Google Reviews.

Did we miss any out? Be sure to let us know!

1. Beech Croft Farm

Beech Croft Farm, Blackwell, Taddington, SK17 9TQ. Rating: 4.9/5 (based on 530 Google Reviews). "Fabulous campsite. Big spacious pitches and well spaced out."

2. Dale Farm Rural Campsite

Dale Farm Rural Campsite, Moor Road, Great Longstone, Bakewell, DE45 1UA. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 193 Google Reviews). "Fantastic campsite situated in the lovely village of Great Longstone."

3. Laneside Caravan Park

Laneside Caravan Park, Station Road, Hope, Hope Valley, S33 6RR. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 536 Google Reviews). "Lovely site, friendly staff. Very clean with good plots."

4. Castleton Caravan and Motorhome Club

Castleton Caravan and Motorhome Club, Castleton Road, Hope Valley, S33 8WB. Rating: 4.8/5 (based on 527 Google Reviews). "Great site. Staff very helpful and friendly, facilities are immaculate."

