26 places to visit in and around the Peak District over Easter – from country houses to stunning waterfalls

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 13th Apr 2025, 11:21 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2025, 11:44 BST
The Peak District and Derbyshire are to some amazing places to visit – and these should be at the top of your list.

Whether you’re looking for remarkable waterfalls or some of the best panoramic views in the country, the area will never disappoint when it comes to places to visit for a sunny day out.

These are 26 of the most stunning spots across the Peaks and Derbyshire – all of which are perfect for enjoying at Easter.

These are some of the best places to enjoy a sunny day out across Derbyshire.

1. Sunny days out

These are some of the best places to enjoy a sunny day out across Derbyshire. Photo: Brian Eyre

Solomon’s Temple - otherwise known as Grinlow Tower - is situated in the hills above Buxton. It was built in 1896, with the support of the Duke of Devonshire, before being restored in the 1980s.

2. Solomon’s Temple

Solomon’s Temple - otherwise known as Grinlow Tower - is situated in the hills above Buxton. It was built in 1896, with the support of the Duke of Devonshire, before being restored in the 1980s. Photo: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © G Laird - geograph.org.uk/p/6125321

Osmaston is a fairytale village near Ashbourne, complete with thatched cottages and stunning woodland. Visitors should head to Osmaston Park for a glimpse of the picturesque old sawmill. © John Sutton - geograph.org.uk/p/6164714

3. Osmaston Sawmill

Osmaston is a fairytale village near Ashbourne, complete with thatched cottages and stunning woodland. Visitors should head to Osmaston Park for a glimpse of the picturesque old sawmill. © John Sutton - geograph.org.uk/p/6164714 Photo: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © John Sutton - geograph.org.uk/p/6164714

At over 500 metres, Mam Tor is certainly steep, but the amazing views over the Hope Valley are more than worth the effort.

4. Mam Tor

At over 500 metres, Mam Tor is certainly steep, but the amazing views over the Hope Valley are more than worth the effort. Photo: Jason Chadwick

