15 hidden gems in Sheffield - from Record Collector to Graves Park Animal Farm

From unusual events spaces to breathtaking countryside and parks, Sheffield, is home to amazing things.
The city has a wealth of hidden gems which are often only known about if you happen to be from our city. We have picked a selection of our favourites to showcase in this picture galley – there are many more out there. How many do you know?
1. Record Collector
Record Collector, in Broomhill, is one of the last remaining independent record shops in Sheffield, and a favourite with collectors across the city. It has been trading for decades.
Photo: Scott Merrylees
2. Graves Park Animal Farm
A popular attraction with families in Sheffield, Graves Park Animal Farm is home to farm animals including hens, pigs, sheep and goats, with the wide open spaces of the city's Graves Park also on the scene.
Photo: Andrew Roe
3. Jameson's Cafe and Tea Rooms
Old fashioned tea rooms on Abbeydale Road. Jameson’s was originally and antiques shop, and it is now well known for its home cooked cakes.
Photo: STEVE TAYLOR
4. Abbeydale Miniature Railway
The Abbeydale Miniature Railway, on Abbeydale Road only opens on certain days, but is a great family day out with rides on its steam trains when those open days run. Run by the Sheffield & District Society of Model & Experimental Engineers Ltd, its next open days are due on Sunday 2nd October and Sunday 16th October
Photo: DEAN ATKINS