10 of the best places in Sheffield to see stunning autumn colours

If you’re keen to explore and soak up the views that autumn offers in Sheffield, these are some of the best places to see its colours in the area.

And you might not have to travel as far as you think.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a digital subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Nancy Fielder, editor.

1. Hillsborough Park The 49 acre park features a fishing lake, a bowling green with pavilion, a walled garden and a playground. You can see scattered trees change in colour through the park.

2. Peace Gardens You don't even need to go outside the city centre to see a change in colour.

3. Crookes Valley Park This 11.9 acre park has some particularly great trees for autumn colour around the lake.

4. Worsbrough Country Park The 240 acre country park and holds Local Nature Reserve status so it's a great place to also see wildlife.