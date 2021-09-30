These are some of the best places to see autumn colours in Sheffield.

10 of the best places in Sheffield to see stunning autumn colours

The autumn season sees a vibrant mixture of bright colours, as trees slowly change from green to brown and the landscape becomes vivid with rich hues of orange.

By Lee Peace
Thursday, 30th September 2021, 1:53 pm

If you’re keen to explore and soak up the views that autumn offers in Sheffield, these are some of the best places to see its colours in the area.

And you might not have to travel as far as you think.

1. Hillsborough Park

The 49 acre park features a fishing lake, a bowling green with pavilion, a walled garden and a playground. You can see scattered trees change in colour through the park.

2. Peace Gardens

You don't even need to go outside the city centre to see a change in colour.

3. Crookes Valley Park

This 11.9 acre park has some particularly great trees for autumn colour around the lake.

4. Worsbrough Country Park

The 240 acre country park and holds Local Nature Reserve status so it's a great place to also see wildlife.

