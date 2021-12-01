10 hidden gems in Sheffield you need to visit according to Tripadvisor

There are plenty of hidden gems around Sheffield which you might not have visited. Here are 10 places which people have called hidden gems on TripAdvisor.
Hidden gems you need to see in Sheffield.
Photo: JPIMEDIA
2. Rivelin Valley Nature Trail, Sheffield
Most visitors have said this trail is 'excellent'. One review said: "A great place to go walking. Easy going and decent paths. Stepping stones for the brave."
Photo: JPIMEDIA
3. Holly Hagg, Crosspool
Visitors have given this community farm five out of five. There are also regular guided alpaca treks around Rivelin Valley.
Photo: Steve Ellis
4. Our Cow Molly Dairy Farm & Ice Cream Shop, Dungworth
You can go see this working farm for free. One review said: "Lovely dairy farm that makes and sells the best ice-cream they have calves and bunny's you can pet and a play garden."
Photo: JPIMEDIA