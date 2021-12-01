A museum celebrating Sheffield's steel heritage. One review said: "There is plenty to see, and you do get to see some moving machines."

10 hidden gems in Sheffield you need to visit according to Tripadvisor

While most people who where born and bred in Steel City will know where everything is on this list.

By Jessica Dallison
Wednesday, 1st December 2021, 10:18 am

There are plenty of hidden gems around Sheffield which you might not have visited. Here are 10 places which people have called hidden gems on TripAdvisor.

1. NSST-10-12-19-Alfred Denny 2-NMSY.jpg

Hidden gems you need to see in Sheffield.

Photo: JPIMEDIA

2. Rivelin Valley Nature Trail, Sheffield

Most visitors have said this trail is 'excellent'. One review said: "A great place to go walking. Easy going and decent paths. Stepping stones for the brave."

Photo: JPIMEDIA

3. Holly Hagg, Crosspool

Visitors have given this community farm five out of five. There are also regular guided alpaca treks around Rivelin Valley.

Photo: Steve Ellis

4. Our Cow Molly Dairy Farm & Ice Cream Shop, Dungworth

You can go see this working farm for free. One review said: "Lovely dairy farm that makes and sells the best ice-cream they have calves and bunny's you can pet and a play garden."

Photo: JPIMEDIA

