One area of Sheffield is very lucky indeed with ELEVEN people winning the lottery

Eleven people in Sheffield have got their week off to a cracking start after waking up to the news this morning that they have each scooped a fantastic £1,000 prize, all thanks to their lucky postcode.

The Ecklands Croft neighbours landed the lolly when S36 9AJ came up trumps and was announced as a Daily Prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery on Monday April 8.

One area of Sheffield has hit the jackpot

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt sent her congratulations and said: “There’s no better way to beat the Monday morning blues than hearing you’ve won the lottery! Congratulations to everyone picking up a prize in Sheffield today, it’s always lovely to see neighbours winning together.”

A minimum of 32% of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised £416 million to date for thousands of good causes in Great Britain and beyond. This draw was promoted by the Royal Voluntary Service, which has received over £8 million in funding from players.

Many good causes close to the winners have also benefitted from players support, and the next opportunity local charities will have to apply for funding is in August.

For more information on People’s Postcode Lottery, please visit www.postcodelottery.co.uk or Facebook and Twitter.