Old dog from RSPCA Sheffield needs a new home

A senior female “canine ray of sunshine” Shelby is looking for a new home.

Shelby, a mature crossbreed black and tan dog aged eight years and three months, came into the RSPCA in Sheffield on June 25.

She has no known health issues, but it is not known how she is with children or how well she is with other animals. However, if she was to be taken on she would have to be the only dog in the household., Her favourite food is James Wellbeloved Complete.

RSPCA spokesman, Adam Spencer, said: “This senior lady came to us in a terrible state as part of a welfare investigation. She was bald from the waist down, underweight and her poor ears and eyes were all infected and sore.”

He added: “Despite feeling so rubbish and being so sore, this girl has never been anything less than a canine ray of sunshine. She adores human contact and she sings excited little tunes and does little dances for you. She is super loving and affectionate. After months of vet treatment and medicated baths, almost all her hair has regrown now and her eyes, ears and general condition are much improved.

“This awesome dog is now finally ready to search for her new home. Although in the autumn of her life, she is still energetic and she adores a lovely walk, or some playtime. She is quite a cheeky character and often likes to poke you with her nose for attention.”

Shelby may need lifelong support with her skin and ears to keep her in great health. The RSPCA can offer an adopter some support with the use of its reduced cost clinic. Although she is very polite around other dogs when out and about, Shelby is looking for a home where she can be the only dog. For more call the RSPCA on 0114 2898050.