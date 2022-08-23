Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The National Television Awards are back for 2022 and the final shortlist of nominees has been announced.

Presented by comedian and former I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here runner up Joel Dommett, the show will recognise the best and brightest talent on UK TV shows.

There are 16 categories in total, including Best TV Presenter, Best Authored Documentary and Best New Drama.

Here’s what you need to know about the awards and if anyone from Sheffield has been nominated.

Who is nominated for the NTAs from Sheffield?

BBC drama Time is up for the Best New Drama award and stars Sheffield’s very own Sean Bean as part of the cast. He is Sheffield’s sole representative in the National Television Awards 2022.

However, the show faces stiff competition in the form of Heartstopper, Trigger Point and This Is Going To Hurt.

How to vote

If you’d like to vote in the National Television Awards 2022, you can visit the NTA’s website .

You must submit your vote before 12pm on Thursday, September 15, in order for it to be eligible.

Subheading: When will the NTAs 2022 take place?

The awards ceremony for the National Television Awards 2022 will be held on September 15, the same day that the voting closes.

It will be broadcasted live from the Ovo Arena in London, with tickets already on sale. If you’d like to purchase one, you can take a look on the NTA’s tickets webpage .

