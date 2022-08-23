NTA Awards 2022: shortlist announced including Time’s Sean Bean - how to vote and full list of nominees
The final shortlist for the NTA Awards 2022 has been announced - here’s how you can participate in the voting.
The National Television Awards are back for 2022 and the final shortlist of nominees has been announced.
Presented by comedian and former I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here runner up Joel Dommett, the show will recognise the best and brightest talent on UK TV shows.
There are 16 categories in total, including Best TV Presenter, Best Authored Documentary and Best New Drama.
Here’s what you need to know about the awards and if anyone from Sheffield has been nominated.
Who is nominated for the NTAs from Sheffield?
BBC drama Time is up for the Best New Drama award and stars Sheffield’s very own Sean Bean as part of the cast. He is Sheffield’s sole representative in the National Television Awards 2022.
However, the show faces stiff competition in the form of Heartstopper, Trigger Point and This Is Going To Hurt.
How to vote
If you’d like to vote in the National Television Awards 2022, you can visit the NTA’s website.
You must submit your vote before 12pm on Thursday, September 15, in order for it to be eligible.
Subheading: When will the NTAs 2022 take place?
The awards ceremony for the National Television Awards 2022 will be held on September 15, the same day that the voting closes.
It will be broadcasted live from the Ovo Arena in London, with tickets already on sale. If you’d like to purchase one, you can take a look on the NTA’s tickets webpage.
NTAs 2022 full shortlist
New Drama
- Heartstopper
- Time
- Trigger Point
- This Is Going To Hurt
Talent Show
- Strictly Come Dancing
- Britain’s Got Talent
- The Masked Singer
- Ru Paul’s Drag Race
Authored Documentary
- Paddy and Christine McGuiness: Our Family and Autism
- Tom Parker: Inside My Head
- Kate Garraway: Caring For Derek
- Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next
- Julia Bradbury: Breast Cancer and Me
Returning Drama
- Bridgerton
- The Split
- Peaky Blinders
- Call The Midwife
TV Presenter
- Alison Hammond
- Ant & Dec
- Graham Norton
- Bradley Walsh
Factual Entertainment
- Clarkson’s Farm
- Paul O’Grady: For The Love of Dogs
- The Great British Bake Off
- Gogglebox
Drama Performance
- Jonathan Bailey - Anthony Bridgerton - Bridgerton
- Vicky McClure - Lana Washington - Trigger Point
- Cillian Murphy - Thomas Shelby - Peaky Blinders
- Nicola Walker - Hannah - The Split
The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award
- Taskmaster
- Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night
- The Graham Norton Show
- I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!
Serial Drama
- Neighbours
- Emmerdale
- Coronation Street
- EastEnders
Expert
- Sir David Attenborough - The Green Planet
- Martin Lewis - The Martin Lewis Money Show
- Kaleb Cooper - Clarkson’s Farm
- Jay Blades - The Repair Shop
Serial Drama Performance
- Rose Ayling-Ellis - Frankie Lewis - EastEnders
- Mark Charnock - Marlon Dingle - Emmerdale
- Gillian Wright - Jean Slater - EastEnders
- Paige Sandhu - Meena Jutla - Emmerdale
Quiz Game Show
- Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel
- Beat the Chasers
- The 1% Club
- In for a Penny
Rising Star
- Charithra Chandran - Edwina Sharma - Bridgerton
- Joe Locke - Charlie Spring - Heartstopper
- Kit Connor - Nick Nelson - Heartstopper
- Paddy Bever - Max Turner - Coronation Street
Daytime
- This Morning
- The Chase
- Loose Women
- The Repair Shop
Comedy
- Derry Girls
- After Life
- Not Going Out
- Sex Education
Talent Show Judge
- Mo Gilligan - The Masked Singer
- David Williams - Britain’s Got Talent
- RuPaul - RuPaul’s Drag Race UK
- Anton Du Beke - Strictly Come Dancing