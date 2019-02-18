Not necessary to be in tune for Tuneless Choir in Sheffield

For singers in Sheffield who do not consider themselves to have the voice of an angel help is at hand.

Sheffield is the latest city to get a Tuneless Choir, in a trend sweeping the country. The choirs, which are for those who “lack the ability, confidence or practice to sing in tune”, are increasingly popular with anyone who want the stress-busting effects of singing in a group, without the pressure to hit all the right notes in the right order.

The choir will meet at Totley Rise Methodist Church, fortnightly on Monday evenings, in a choir set up by Karen Cook and David Goater. Singing will be from 7.45pm to 9.15pm with a break for refreshments. On launch night, Monday March 4, doors will open at 7pm and everyone will be offered a glass of fizz (non-alcoholic on account of the venue) to celebrate, and lubricate the vocal chords.

Karen has experience of such a choir, having led the highly popular Chesterfield Tuneless Choir since its launch in January 2018.

She said: “I have loved my first year at Chesterfield and will to continue to lead there, but I was born and grew up in Sheffield and we live in Dronfield so I really wanted to bring Tuneless to this area.

“I have always enjoyed sharing my love of music with people – children and adults alike. I believe everyone should have the chance to take part in making music, whether they are talented singers/musicians or not. This is what Tuneless is all about – enabling those who don’t believe they can sing to become part of a singing group.”

Karen and David promise that no one will be turned away for being too bad a singer. Anyone interested in joining the South Sheffield Tuneless Choir is asked to book their place at the launch at www.tunelesschoir.com/southsheffield or contact Karen on 07759 375312 or at southsheffield@tunelesschoir.com with any questions.

Tickets for the launch or the first time at the choir are £10, including a registration fee.