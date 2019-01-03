Nook Lane Junior School pupils from Stannington have captivated  audiences  with poetry  

Creative pupils from Nook Lane Junior School in Stannington have shown their talent through poetry.

Winners in the school’s Nooker Prize poetry competition, visited Stannington Library to read their work to an audience of parents, grandparents and library users. Competition organiser Phil Walsh, who teaches at Nook Lane, said, “It was a great experience for the children to be able to perform their work in a public space like Stannington Library in front of an audience mostly unknown to them. On behalf of everyone at Nook Lane, I would like to thank the volunteers who made the event possible, who welcomed us so warmly and without whom Stannington Library would simply not be there anymore.”