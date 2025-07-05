Whether out for afternoon tea, or getting fresh plants to spruce up your garden, these popular venues continue to attract customers year on year.

And with so much to keep people busy over the coming summer holidays, we thought we’d share some of the best garden centres and nurseries in the Sheffield area.

Some are more traditional, family run affairs that focus on gardening tools and supplies, while other are bigger outings with restaurants, cafes and gift shops.

So whatever it is you’re looking for on a summer’s day, you’ll find it here.

1 . Greenscene Side Farm, Todwick This quaint garden centre in the Todwick countryside is a perfect spot for a day out on a sunny day. The wheelchair accessible site features a cafe and gift shop. | Google Photo Sales

2 . Ferndale Garden Centre, Dronfield Whether for an afternoon tea, or just a quick visit, this expansive facility is well worth seeing. | Google Photo Sales

3 . Birley Moor Garden Centre, Owlthorpe This smaller, independent garden centre provides all the essentials. Whether help for a budding botanists, experienced twitcher, or simply someone looking for a new patio, the team are there for help. | Google Photo Sales

4 . Bents Green Nurseries This home-grown nursery has become popular with local residents and people across Sheffield alike. The team of gardening experts are happy to work with anyone to help them achieve their dream gardens. | Google Photo Sales