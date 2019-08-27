New woman chairman for Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber
An all new group of leading influential women in business and a new woman chairman have been appointed to Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber.
Business development manager, of Office Friendly, Lyndsay Pitchley, will commence her role of chairman from early September.
It will coincide with appointment of the new 16 strong group and an official meeting with Chamber staff for the first time to agree an agenda for the forthcoming two years under Lyndsay’s leadership.
Former Mayor of Rotherham and current RMBC Councillor, Lyndsay, is a keep advocate in championing women in business.
This gained her the 2019 ATHENA International Award.
New chairman Lyndsay said: “I’m delighted and honoured to be representing Women in Business as chairman. I aim to continue the amazing work that my predecessor Jackie has done, leading the working group to what it’s become today. So cheers to the exciting future ahead for all of us.”
Deputy chief executive, of Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber, Carrie Sudbury, said: “The appointment of Lyndsay as chair is fantastic, and we are looking forward to working closely with the group.”