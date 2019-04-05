New special Sheffield ale celebrates hit show Standing at the Sky’s Edge theatre funds

New Sheffield microbrewery, Triple Point, has given a funding boost to Sheffield Theatres.

A chance conversation regarding the production of a new musical, Standing at the Sky’s Edge, resulted in an agreement from the brewery to produce a special new cask ale, Sky’s Edge Gold.

The ale is to be sold at the Crucible and Crucible Corner throughout the production and at selected pubs in and around Sheffield, with ten per cent of every sale being donated to Sheffield Theatres’ community engagement work.

Dan Bates, Chief Executive at Sheffield Theatres, said: ‘Standing at the Sky’s Edge is Sheffield through and through, from Hawley’s fantastic music to the amazing costume makers and stage team who are making it happen; this is a show that celebrates everything that is great about our city.

“It’s made here in Sheffield and it packs a punch – so to have a beer that shares these qualities named after the show, seems very fitting.

Mike Brook owner of Triple Point Brewery, said: “It was a rather unusual request, but we liked the way that Sheffield Theatres aims to bring music and creativity to people of all ages, plus the fact that the musical is set almost on our doorstep and the Crucible theatre is just down the road, made it an easy decision for us to lend our support.

“It was quite short notice to meet the opening night of the new musical, but we managed to create our own first production of a golden cask ale in time for curtain up.

He added: “Sheffield has perfect water quality for brewing lagers, especially pilsners and our aim is to create a variety of great tasting lagers (and also a few ales – as we love them too.”

Sky’s Edge Gold is a refreshing four per cent golden cask ale made with honeyed malts combined with citrusy Cascade and peachy Aurora hops. It gives drinkers a taste with a bitter bite.

Triple Point Brewing Ltd was founded in November 2018 when (Managing Director Mike Brook and his son George, who is now the Sales Manager, bought a ‘re-possessed’ brewing plant.

Triple Point Brewery and Bar is located at 178 Shoreham Street,.

Fundraising for Sheffield Theatres through the sale of Sky’s Edge Gold will continue throughout the run of the musical and afterwards in all selected Sheffield pubs.