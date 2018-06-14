New pet charity for Sheffield: New Blue Cross Pet opens in Steel City

Caring animal welfare body the Blue Cross Pet charity, has opened its doors to a brand new re-homing and advice service in Sheffield.

The new service will help hundreds of unwanted and abandoned pets in the area.

The leading pet charity’s re-homing and advice unit on Old Station Drive will find new homes for dogs, cats and other small pets as well as offering pet advice and free microchipping. It aims to help around 700 pets in need each year, maximising the number of pets it re-homes by using new flexible ways of re-homing that don’t rely on animals being admitted to on-site kennels.

Head of Re-homing Development at Blue Cross Alyson Jones, said: “We are very excited to be coming to Sheffield to help pets in the area who need our help and can’t wait to get started matching them up with lovely new owners and settled into happy new homes. Anyone thinking of getting a new pet, or who might be struggling to care for their pet, should get in touch to find out how we can help.”

Dogs will spend the day in the re-homing and advice facility’s comfortable ‘home rooms’, where they will get one-on-one attention and care from the team of employees and volunteers and meet potential new owners. They will spend the night in local boarding kennels.

As well as working closely with other local rescues to take in homeless pound dogs, Blue Cross will also rehome dogs, cats and small pets straight from their current home into a new one so that they don’t have to spend time in an unsettling kennel environment. Visitors can see all the pets looking for homes via touch screens in the unit’s reception and get expert advice on finding the right pet for them. All the usual Blue Cross checks and procedures including microchipping and neutering still take place.

Blue Cross rehoming centre in Thirsk, North Yorkshire has been helping pets since 1987. To find out more about their work, make a donation or to see pets looking for homes visit www.bluecross.org.uk website.