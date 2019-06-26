New gin flavoured cheese launched
Calling all cheese and gin lovers, a new cheese has been launched which will allow you to enjoy two of your favourite things at the same time.
The aptly-named Gin Cheddar will be available to try at Doncaster’s Frenchgate shopping centre from Friday.
The new cheese, which has been infused with a gin flavour, will be sold by The Chuckling Cheese Company.
Emma Colclough, director at The Chuckling Cheese Company, said: 'We are super excited to announce this cheese.
“We have been wanting to add an alcohol inspired flavour cheese to our collection for some time now and this gin infused cheddar tastes amazing.
“You can really get flavours of a gin coming through first and then a tonic flavour afterwards. It has nice sweet notes running through it which will go perfectly with a tipple of gin on a summers evening.”
Visit www.chucklingcheese.co.uk for more information.