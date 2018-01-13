New free dance sessions in Sheffield to improve flexibility

A free way to get dancing fit is being offered through a series of Dance to Health sessions in Sheffield.

‘Dance to Health’, a new, free health and fitness programme for older people, has begun in the Steel City this month.

Falls are extremely traumatic for older people and the ‘Dance to Health’ programme helps to prevent the risk of falling by improving participants’ balance and flexibility. Combining evidence-based physiotherapy with the creativity and energy of dance, these gentle exercise classes also aim to provide an engaging, sociable way of staying fit and mobile.

The sessions are led by fully trained dance professionals and are tailored to the needs and requirements of those participating. After each session there is an opportunity to relax and catch up with other members over a cup of tea. Developed by Aesop, an arts charity and social enterprise, ‘Dance to Health’ is working in partnership with Yorkshire Dance and the NHS Sheffield Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG).

‘Dance to Health’ head of programme at Aesop, Karen Hamilton, said: “We are excited to be working with NHS Sheffield CCG, who have embraced our aim of offering ‘Dance to Health’ to a wide range of communities in the city. We look forward to working together to facilitate healthier lifestyles. Together we look forward to seeing the sessions being shaped by older people in the community.”

Visit www.dancetohealth.org/Yorkshire to find out where sessions are held or email Dance to Health coordinator Sheffield, Nesreen Shah, at NesreenShah@ae-sop.org or call 01993 870 159.