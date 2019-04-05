New express bus service from Sheffield to Doncaster Airport will take 65 minutes door to door

A new dedicated express travel coach from Sheffield and Rotherham to Doncaster Sheffield Airport has been launched with Stagecoach Yorkshire’s new X6 service.

The direct bus route from Sheffield city centre to Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA) sets off on April 6 and will operate seven-days-a-week.

Services will depart every 30 minutes between Sheffield and Wickersley and hourly between Sheffield and Doncaster Sheffield Airport, all day every day.

From Sheffield the route will take approximately 65 minutes to reach the terminal building, with services from Wickersley and Bramley in Rotherham taking just 30 minutes. The bus will also stop at Handsworth offering further public transport options for commuters and holiday goers.

The X6 will replace and enhance the successful Stagecoach 737 service which has operated since September 2017.

The bus service will also open up new public transport links for employment opportunities at iPort in Doncaster and the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Waverley. This is the first direct public transport service between Sheffield and Doncaster iPort which forms part of the Sheffield City Region Global Innovation Corridor, which also includes the AMP.

Commercial and passenger experience director at Doncaster Sheffield Airport, Ian Smith, said: “This is excellent news all round for our passengers. We are thrilled that Stagecoach Yorkshire is introducing this new route from Sheffield to the airport strengthening our public transport access.”

“With the Great Yorkshire Way motorway link road making it so simple to get to the airport, our passengers will be able to start enjoying our easy, friendly and relaxed experience from the moment they get on the bus,” Matt Davies, managing director of Stagecoach Yorkshire, said and added: “We are very pleased to be launching this new service from Sheffield city centre to Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

“We are keen to support the growth of Doncaster Sheffield Airport which we see as an important regional asset whose growth will not only be of wider benefit to the region, but will also open up new employment opportunities by connecting key employment sites in the area such as iPort and the Advanced Manufacturing Park.

This area has been poorly served by public transport in the past, so we hope that an accessible bus service will open up new opportunities for those without access to a vehicle, as well as provide commuters with a reliable alternative to the car.

“We’ve worked closely with the team at the airport along with other local partners to develop the 737 service further to make it more attractive and encourage more people to travel by bus.”

Tickets for the new service cost just £6 for a single fare between Sheffield and the airport, £6 for an unlimited travel day ticket using all of Stagecoach’s South Yorkshire services and £11.50 for a family explorer ticket for up to two adults and three children.

For further information about the new bus route visit www.stagecoachbus.com website.#

For further information about DSA visit www.flydsa.co.uk website.