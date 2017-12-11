Needy youngsters given special day trip

The gift of a day trip has signalled happy days for a group of South Yorkshire children with a charity offering its support to local families in the city.

The children of Sheffield, are the lucky ones celebrating their good fortune after they were gifted a day trip by Happy Days Children’s Charity.

Happy Days charity benefiting Sheffield Children

The big hearted organisation is a national charity that is helping local children with a variety of special needs with day trips and holidays.

On December 23, children from Asperger’s Children and Carers Together will be treated to a day trip to Sheffield Theatre, to see a performance of Mother Goose.

Happy Days community fundraiser, Suffia Shah, said: “We were able to support more than 23,000 children and their families last year alone, but we couldn’t have done this without the amazing help of our volunteers and fundraisers. So we’d love to hear from anyone who would like to get involved and support our work. Our holidays, day trips, workshops and performances are a lifeline to children across the UK providing them with happiness and hope as well as important social and developmental skills.

“We help families caring for children with life-limiting conditions, disabilities, abused children and young carers and would encourage anyone in the area that would benefit from a respite break to get in touch.” For more information about Happy Days Children’s Charity call 01582 651234, email HYPERLINK “mailto:enquiries@happydayscharity.org” enquiries@happydayscharity.org or visit www.happydayscharity.org” www.happydayscharity.org site.