A multi million pound food engineering research centre has been launched at this Sheffield university

Sheffield City Region Mayor Dan Jarvis and Sheffield Hallam University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Sir Chris Husbands

The new multi-million pound cutting-edge facility, which has been pioneered by Sheffield Hallam University, has been designed to improve current food engineering processes, address the sector skills gap, and boost the competitiveness of the country's largest manufacturing sector.It was officially opened by Sheffield City Region Mayor Dan Jarvis.

He said after the unveiling: "I'm proud that the Sheffield City Region was able to support this important development with more than £600,000 in Local Growth funding.

"Before becoming Mayor I had the highest regard for Sheffield Hallam University, but it's only in the last 18 months that I've seen the massive value the university has as a force for good in our region.”

The centre's facilities and expertise will focus on tackling food industry challenges such as productivity, sustainability through minimising waste and reducing energy use, and addressing the health agenda.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will also support the food and drink industry by developing new and enhanced facilities, processes and equipment, and creating a knowledgeable and skilled workforce.

The new research-led centre, which is based in Attercliffe, Sheffield, also includes pilot-scale production facilities, laboratories, workshops and teaching spaces.

Professor Sir Chris Husbands, the university’s Vice-Chancellor, said: "Sheffield Hallam has established itself at the leading edge in the food and drink sector for excellent research and this world- class facility now builds on that foundation.”