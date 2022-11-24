As the days are shorter and darker and the weather is getting colder, going to a cosy pub for a pint and a hearty meal sounds like a perfect plan for a night out. And if you’re wondering where you can sit by a fireplace and sip on your favourite drink, then you’ve come to the right place.

Lucky for Sheffielders, the city is home to a large number of pubs that provide the ideal refuge from the winter chill, and many of these venues also have open fireplaces for added ambience and cosiness. So, worry not, as we are here to help you find the perfect place that you could snuggle with your companions.

Here we have compiled a list of the cosiest pubs in Sheffield, as recommended by Tripadvisor reviewers, so whether you’re into trying out new seasonal drinks in a cosy setting or you’re more interested in the foodie scene, we’ve got you covered.

Top 5 cosiest pubs in Sheffield

The Bath Hotel

Location: 66-68 Victoria St, Broomhall, Sheffield S3 7QL

A heritage pub that dates back to 1867, the Bath Hotel in Broomhall is recognised by CAMRA as one of Britain’s pubs with a nationally important historic interior.

Review: “First time I have ever visited this pub and wish I had years ago. It’s just superb. I wish it was my local back home in Solihull. I just loved everything about it. It was immaculate throughout. The cask ales were great and at a reasonable price. I was so impressed with the service on offer and how clean everywhere was. I will visit again. Soon I hope.”

The Beer House

Location: 623 Ecclesall Rd, Sharrow, Sheffield S11 8PT

Claiming to be Sheffield’s first micropub, The Beer House was first opened in 2014 and it offers a range of changing real ales, bottled beers and unusual wines. It also has a wood burner in the back room.

Review: “It’s called a micro pub but there’s quite a bit of room inside and out. Great beer and really helpful and friendly staff. The name is a clue to what is best; don’t go hoping for cocktails, soft drinks (there are a few) or a range of lagers.”

The Strines Inn

Location: Mortimer Road, Bradfield Dale, Sheffield S6 6JE

A popular watering hole since the 1770s, the Strines Inn can be found on Mortimer Road. In this establishment, you may warm up from the moorland chill with some food and good ales in front of a massive stone fireplace.

Review: “I had a wonderful steak and ale pie with a variety of really well-cooked vegetables. We had not been for a while due to covid. Happily nothing had changed. The food was just as good as we remembered and the charming decor and atmosphere had remained. I would recommend this pub unreservedly.”

The Fat Cat

Location: 23 Alma St, Sheffield S3 8SA

Sheffield’s real ale revolution may be traced back to the Fat Cat, which opened in the 1980s. Visitors can warm up by the real flames that are lit in the winter.

Review: “Great beer, locals, everyone enjoying themselves, range of ales, and easy to chill and relax. Would have liked to have stayed longer.”

The Norfolk Arms Hotel

Location: 2 Ringinglow Rd, Sheffield S11 7TS

After a day of seeing the countryside, the Norfolk Arms is the ideal place to relax at a local pub. It’s known for its Sunday lunches and its three log fires for the ultimate warmth.

Review: “Dropped in with a group of friends for lunch as the nearby cafe was too busy. We really enjoyed the food, in particular the fish pie and steak pie which were freshly cooked and of amazing value. Lovely helpful staff too. Just what we needed before our ramble round the surrounding countryside.”

