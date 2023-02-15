South Yorkshire’s newest B&M is set to open next month – and will come complete with a garden centre.

The former New Look and Outlet stores at Cortonwood Shopping Park will be merged into one store, to create a “a spacious and attractive shopping environment” of around 2,074 square metres.

Permission was granted for the new shop in June 2022, and it is set to open on Saturday, March 4.

A B&M spokesperson said: “B&M in Cortonwood Shopping Park, Brampton, is the place to go to find affordable groceries, household items and lifestyle products quickly and easily.

“With all of your favourite brands available for the best possible price under one roof, you’ll save time and money when you visit us to pick up food and drink, wine, beer, baby food, pet food, health and beauty products.