South Yorkshire’s new B&M with garden centre set to open next month

South Yorkshire’s newest B&M is set to open next month – and will come complete with a garden centre.

By Danielle Andrews
2 hours ago
Updated 15th Feb 2023, 2:04pm

The former New Look and Outlet stores at Cortonwood Shopping Park will be merged into one store, to create a “a spacious and attractive shopping environment” of around 2,074 square metres.

Permission was granted for the new shop in June 2022, and it is set to open on Saturday, March 4.

A B&M spokesperson said: “B&M in Cortonwood Shopping Park, Brampton, is the place to go to find affordable groceries, household items and lifestyle products quickly and easily.

“With all of your favourite brands available for the best possible price under one roof, you’ll save time and money when you visit us to pick up food and drink, wine, beer, baby food, pet food, health and beauty products.

“You can also take a look around our garden centre if you’re on the lookout for bargain-price plants, tools and equipment for your outdoor spaces.”

