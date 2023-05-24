Sheffield retro: 21 photos showing some of South Yorkshire's biggest lottery winners celebrating over the years
This retro photo gallery captures just some of the lottery winners from the city and elsewhere in South Yorkshire whose numbers have come up. They include Deana Sampson, who scooped £5.4 million in 1996 after buying a Lotto ticket at Stradbroke Post Office; Sheffield United fans Ray and Barbara Wragg, who won £7,649,520 in 2000 and donated much of their fortune to various good causes; and amateur astronomer Paul Turton, who won £1 million on the Euromillions millionaire raffle in November 2011.
The National Lottery was launched in 1994 and has since awarded more than £88 billion in prizes and created more than 6,600 millionaires. In 2017, Sheffield was named as one of the luckiest places in the UK, with 99 millionaires having been created in the city and nearly 900 people there scooping prizes of £50,000 or more.