This retro photo gallery captures just some of the lottery winners from the city and elsewhere in South Yorkshire whose numbers have come up. They include Deana Sampson, who scooped £5.4 million in 1996 after buying a Lotto ticket at Stradbroke Post Office; Sheffield United fans Ray and Barbara Wragg, who won £7,649,520 in 2000 and donated much of their fortune to various good causes; and amateur astronomer Paul Turton, who won £1 million on the Euromillions millionaire raffle in November 2011.