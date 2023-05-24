News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 21 photos showing some of South Yorkshire's biggest lottery winners celebrating over the years

Sheffield has struck lucky many times over the years, with people across the city celebrating some big lottery wins.
Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 24th May 2023, 04:45 BST

This retro photo gallery captures just some of the lottery winners from the city and elsewhere in South Yorkshire whose numbers have come up. They include Deana Sampson, who scooped £5.4 million in 1996 after buying a Lotto ticket at Stradbroke Post Office; Sheffield United fans Ray and Barbara Wragg, who won £7,649,520 in 2000 and donated much of their fortune to various good causes; and amateur astronomer Paul Turton, who won £1 million on the Euromillions millionaire raffle in November 2011.

The National Lottery was launched in 1994 and has since awarded more than £88 billion in prizes and created more than 6,600 millionaires. In 2017, Sheffield was named as one of the luckiest places in the UK, with 99 millionaires having been created in the city and nearly 900 people there scooping prizes of £50,000 or more.

Some of the biggest lottery winners from Sheffield and elsewhere in South Yorkshire over the years

1. Lucky winners

Some of the biggest lottery winners from Sheffield and elsewhere in South Yorkshire over the years Photo: Other

Lottery winner Michael Turner with wife Lesley and children Emma and Sam at their home in Swangate, Brampton. They hit the jackpot with a £3,089,944 win in April 2003.

2. lottolh Feature on Gambling. Lottery winner Michael Turner with wife Lesley and children Emma , 15 and Sam 13 who live at Swangate, Brampton. Copy picture of Hilda Turner.

Lottery winner Michael Turner with wife Lesley and children Emma and Sam at their home in Swangate, Brampton. They hit the jackpot with a £3,089,944 win in April 2003. Photo: Andrew Partridge

National Lottery winner Deana Sampson, who scooped £5.4m on the Lotto in 1996, is seen here returning to Stradbroke Post Office, Sheffield where she bought her winning ticket. She is pictured with postmistress Balwinder Dhillon, who sold her the ticket, in June 2018 when she unveiled a new gold lottery playing point, complete with her lucky hand print for other lottery players to rub.

3. Deana's delight

National Lottery winner Deana Sampson, who scooped £5.4m on the Lotto in 1996, is seen here returning to Stradbroke Post Office, Sheffield where she bought her winning ticket. She is pictured with postmistress Balwinder Dhillon, who sold her the ticket, in June 2018 when she unveiled a new gold lottery playing point, complete with her lucky hand print for other lottery players to rub. Photo: Chris Etchells

A Penistone syndicate celebrate their £213,751 win at Naylor Myers Builders Merchants in February 2006. From left to right are Dave Rogers, Michael Walker, Ian Haddington, Dawn Morfitt, Andrew Garwood and James Riley

4. Workmate winners

A Penistone syndicate celebrate their £213,751 win at Naylor Myers Builders Merchants in February 2006. From left to right are Dave Rogers, Michael Walker, Ian Haddington, Dawn Morfitt, Andrew Garwood and James Riley Photo: Roger Nadal

