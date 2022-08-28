Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hosepipe ban is expected to affect around five million customers and came into force at midnight on Friday August 26. It is the first of its kind for 27 years.

Sarah Wild, aged 38 from Heeley, said: ”I think I agree with the hose pipe ban, because I think we should be thinking about what we do with our water. We should be collecting our waste water..

Stuart Gillis Heeley City Farm

“I also think the onus should be put more on the water authorities to fix pipes and to stop leaking, and to stop wasting water themselves, because whatever we do is not going to amount to what they’re wasting.”

Beck Gadsby, aged 43, added: “it’s been an extraordinarily hot summer.

“So I can see why that needs to come into play, obviously it’s regrettable, but I think that it just highlights the environmental issues, and that’s the thing we should be getting concerned about.”

Stuart Gillis, from Heeley City Farm, added: “We’ve all got to do our bit, sometimes things happens and we’ve just got to play our role

Beck Gadsby 43 from Meersbrook

“Why have we got in to this mess in the first place? Through lack of investment.

"I think, just like energy, water should be something owned by us all – the public.

“Then we invest. We make sure there’s money invested rather than paying dividends to shareholders.”