Sheffield organisation wins £25,000 technology package

A Sheffield organisation that provides support for disabled children and their families has been awarded a £25,000 technology package from charity Lifelites.

Ryegate House Sheffield Children's NHS Foundation Trust, which provides overnight short break for children and young people with complex neuro-disabilites, multiple and profound physical and learning disabilities and life-limiting and life-threatening conditions, will receive the package this summer.

Carly-Anne Whyman, Team leader at Ryegate House, said: "We're thrilled to have been chosen as a recipient for the Lifelites Community Project Grant. This funding means that the team at Ryegate House can continue to offer outstanding care to the patients and families that we see and it supports our goal of delivering a healthier future for children and young people.'

The Lifelites 25 programme was launched to extend the charity's impact to organisations that have never previously worked with Lifelites.

Lifelites, provides assistive and sensory technology to every children's hospice in the UK and Ireland, and at the end of last year it announced it was embarking on an ambitious three-year programme to deliver 21 new assistive technology packages and transformational grants to reach more children and families in a £1.6 million campaign.

After a rigorous application process, 10 inspiring finalists were shortlisted. From 10 March the public was invited to vote for their favourite projects, resulting in more than 4,500 verified votes. The three projects with the highest number of votes were selected for funding, while the remaining four winners were chosen by an independent panel.

Rob Lightfoot, CEO of Lifelites, said: "We are delighted to announce the first seven Lifelites 25 Community Projects. We are grateful for the engagement of all 10 shortlisted projects and humbled by the vital support they are delivering in the community for children and families.

The public response to voting has been amazing, the depth of support for these important services is clear. We are very excited about delivering the next phase of the programme and bringing the incredible power of assistive technology to a new cohort of children and young people and their families, through these innovative new partnerships.'

To find out more about Lifelites go to www.lifelites.org