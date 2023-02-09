Seven lucky South Yorkshire neighbours are celebrating after winning £245,000 worth of cash and holiday prizes with the People’s Postcode Lottery.

The seven Postcode Lottery players were each handed a magnificent £30,000 cash prize and a £5,000 holiday when their postcode was announced as a winner on Tuesday, February 7.

Postcode Lottery Ambassador Judie McCourt said: “I hope they enjoy celebrating the win, have lots of fun spending the money and treat themselves to an amazing holiday.”

The People’s Postcode Lottery costs £10 a month to play and there are guaranteed winners every day. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.

Pictured is Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt who was delighted for seven neighbours in Mexborough, South Yorkshire, who won £245,000 worth of cash prizes with the People’s Postcode Lottery.

Everyday throughout the February draws one postcode will be announced as a £30,000 prize winner. All the players in the postcode will win £30,000 and an additional £5,000 for a holiday for every ticket they hold.

Players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than a billion pounds for thousands of charities and local good causes.

These latest winners, who chose to remain anonymous, were from Carlyle Street, in Mexborough, near Rotherham, and they clinched their prizes with their winning postcode S64 9DE.

Postcode Lottery Ambassador Judie McCourt added: “What a wonderful surprise for our lucky seven in Mexborough.”

This draw was promoted on behalf of Postcode Education Trust which supports charities including War Child, UNICEF and Save the Children.