Wickersley’s Lloyds bank branch is one of 40 across the country set to close, bosses have announced.

The branch, on Bawtry Road, has been selected as one of 18 Halifax and 22 Lloyds branches to close between April and June.

The banking giant said fewer people need physical branches , and online banking has seen footfall drop.

The nearest Lloyds branch is on Wellgate – a 20 minute bus ride away.

A review undertaken by Lloyds found that 142 customers used the branch regularly in the 12 months to July 2022.

Rother Valley Mp Alexander Stafford said the closure is a “bitter blow” to Wickersley residents, adding that he will meet bank representatives to discuss the impact on customers.

Mr Stafford added: “I believe banks play a key role in high streets and should do more to support local retail and hospitality businesses.