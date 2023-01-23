News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Rotherham bank closure ” bitter blow” to high street

Wickersley’s Lloyds bank branch is one of 40 across the country set to close, bosses have announced.

By Danielle Andrews
43 minutes ago
Updated 23rd Jan 2023, 10:49am

The branch, on Bawtry Road, has been selected as one of 18 Halifax and 22 Lloyds branches to close between April and June.

The banking giant said fewer people need physical branches , and online banking has seen footfall drop.

Hide Ad

The nearest Lloyds branch is on Wellgate – a 20 minute bus ride away.

Most Popular
Wickersley’s Lloyds bank branch is one of 40 across the country set to close, bosses have announced.
Hide Ad

A review undertaken by Lloyds found that 142 customers used the branch regularly in the 12 months to July 2022.

Rother Valley Mp Alexander Stafford said the closure is a “bitter blow” to Wickersley residents, adding that he will meet bank representatives to discuss the impact on customers.

Hide Ad

Mr Stafford added: “I believe banks play a key role in high streets and should do more to support local retail and hospitality businesses.

“For many vulnerable and/or elderly residents and businesses alike, access to cash is essential and I am very concerned.”

Alexander StaffordLloydsRotherhamHalifaxRother Valley