New community pantry in Thurnscoe offers affordable food for everyone

A new food pantry will open in Thurnscoe next month, giving everyone in the community the chance to buy good-quality food at low prices, without referrals or eligibility checks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Opening on Monday June 2 at St Helen’s Church Hall on High Street, the pantry will run every Monday from 10am to 12pm. It’s the ninth pantry to launch in Barnsley and part of a growing network helping residents manage rising food costs and reduce food waste.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pantry is open to anyone who wants to save money on their food shop. Shoppers pay a small membership fee and then choose from a wide range of groceries including fresh, chilled and store cupboard items, all at heavily discounted prices.

Stocked with surplus food that would otherwise go to waste, the pantry offers savings while helping the environment.

Opening on Monday June 2 at St Helen’s Church Hall on High Street, the pantry will run every Monday from 10am to 12pm.

Pantries are not-for-profit, and any money raised through sales goes straight back into keeping them running.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Wendy Cain, cabinet spokesperson for public health and communities, said: “We know that many people are having issues due to the current cost of living, and in Barnsley we’re committed to supporting those households and residents who need it.

“As part of this support, our Good Food Pantries provide sustainable and affordable food to local communities and are open to all. The new opening at St Helen’s is a fantastic addition to the Good Food Pantries we have across the borough, making it easier for local households and families to access affordable, quality food.”