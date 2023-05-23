As the hunt is on for the winner of an unclaimed £1 million National Lottery prize, we've delved into our archives to look back at some huge lottery wins in and around Sheffield over the years.

National Lottery bosses are urging players to check their tickets after the draw on April 29, with a £1,054,214 prize as yet unclaimed.

To help track down the newly-made millionaire, the location of where the winning ticket was bought has been revealed as West Yorkshire.

The winner matched all six balls – 12, 31, 35, 41, 44 and 56 – as well as bonus ball 59.

Anyone not in possession of their ticket, for whatever reason, but who believes they have a genuine claim can still make a claim in writing to Camelot, but it must be within 30 days of the draw. The lucky ticket holder has until the end of October to come forward.

Here are some of the lucky winners from our region.

1 . Winners! There have been a number of big Lottery wins in South Yorkshire over the years

2 . Transport of delight Pictured celebrating their National Lottery win in April 1999 are a six-strong syndicate from the Sheffield Transport Sports & Social Club at Meadowhead, Sheffield on top of an open-top Mainline bus. Pictured left to right are Filip Carpino, Graham Sanderson, Joe Angell, Derek Moore, David Bingham and Jack Whitehead

3 . Winner's homecoming Lottery winner Michael Turner with wife Lesley in Brampton, Barnsley. The couple moved back to Michael's home town from Torquay when they hit the jackpot with a £3,089,944 win in April 2003

4 . Co-op dividend... Thorne woman Susan Waters, aged 58, celebrating her £108,835 Lotto win at the Co-op where she bought her ticket in October 2006