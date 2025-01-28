Mystery South Yorkshire man, Mr W, lands £1m Lotto win
He matched five main numbers and the Bonus Ball in the Lotto draw on Saturday 21 December.
He plans to use the money to pay off his mortgage and go on holiday.
The South Yorkshire local has become one of over nine million players that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games. Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or like this winner, release some details through partial publicity.
Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery, said, “Wow, what exciting news for Mr W, who can now look forward to an amazing holiday and to being mortgage free after a whopping one-million-pound win. Huge congratulations!”
