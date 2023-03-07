As a £1 million EuroMillions lottery prize remains unclaimed after nearly a year, we've delved into our archives to look back at some huge lottery wins in and around Sheffield
The unclaimed EuroMillions prize is from the UK Millionaire Maker draw, which was made on September 9 last year. The winner has until Wednesday, March 8 to claim the £1 million prize.
If no one comes forward by the deadline, the money will be donated to National Lottery projects across the country.
The National Lottery was launched in 1994 and has created more than 6,600 new millionaires so far.
Here are some of the lucky winners from our region.
1. Transport of delight
Pictured celebrating their National Lottery win in April 1999 are a six-strong syndicate from the Sheffield Transport Sports & Social Club at Meadowhead, Sheffield on top of an open-top Mainline bus. Pictured left to right are Filip Carpino, Graham Sanderson, Joe Angell, Derek Moore, David Bingham and Jack Whitehead
Photo: Steve Ellis
2. Winner's homecoming
Lottery winner Michael Turner with wife Lesley in Brampton, Barnsley. The couple moved back to Michael's home town from Torquay when they hit the jackpot with a £3,089,944 win in April 2003
Photo: Andrew Partridge
3. Co-op dividend...
Thorne woman Susan Waters, aged 58, celebrating her £108,835 Lotto win at the Co-op where she bought her ticket in October 2006
Photo: Steve Taylor
4. Deana's delight
National Lottery winner Deana Sampson, who scooped £5.4m on the Lotto in 1996, returning to Stradbroke Post Office, Sheffield where she bought her winning ticket. She is pictured with postmistress Balwinder Dhillon, who sold her the ticket, in June 2018 when she unveiled a new gold lottery playing point, complete with her lucky hand print for other lottery players to rub
Photo: Chris Etchells