Energy debts of up to £1,000 to be cleared by Barnsley Council in new heating scheme

Barnsley Council is set to provide £3m of help for those struggling to heat their homes during the winter – including helping the borough’s most vulnerable with their energy debts.

In the face of rising energy bills and the cost-of-living crisis, BMBC will extend its affordable warmth programme, which will offer support to the borough’s most vulnerable resdients over the next three years.

The scheme will clear energy debts of up to £1,000 for households already in receipt of support, and payments will be made directly to energy suppliers for those eligible.

New boilers will also be funded for households deemed vulnerable, with a boiler that is more than eight years old.

The plans are an extension of the council’s affordable warmth scheme, which has been providing grants for boilers and insulation since 2019.

A report to cabinet states: “A minimum of 349 properties will benefit from the programme over the three-year period, assuming an average grant of £9,000 for heating and insulation works.

“Where possible, other forms of government funding will be utilised to carry out insulation works.

“The same properties receiving insulation and heating works through the affordable warmth programme will also receive an energy debt payment of£1,000 if required.”

Criteria includes households living in a property with an energy efficiency rating of EPC Band D or below, and if the household’s

disposable income, after housing and fuel costs are deducted, is below £324 per week.

The scheme is recommended for approval at BMBC’s next cabinet meeting on December 14.