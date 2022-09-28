Cost of living crisis: More than 8,000 Rotherham pensioners in line for £120 payment

The one-off payments will be made to pensioners who receive local council tax support, and will be made either directly into bank accounts, where the council has bank details, or by cheque.

Councillor Chris Read, Leader of Rotherham Council, said: “As residents across the borough start thinking about turning on the heating, we know that many people are facing real worries about how to afford their bills.

More than 8,000 Rotherham pensioners are set to receive a £120 cost of living support payment this week.

“We want to ensure that we are getting as much support as we can to those who need it.

“Everyone entitled to the cash should also receive a letter directly through the post explaining why they are receiving it, which hopefully helps to set residents minds at ease.