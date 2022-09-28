Cost of living crisis: More than 8,000 Rotherham pensioners in line for £120 payment
More than 8,000 Rotherham pensioners are set to receive a £120 cost of living support payment this week.
The one-off payments will be made to pensioners who receive local council tax support, and will be made either directly into bank accounts, where the council has bank details, or by cheque.
Councillor Chris Read, Leader of Rotherham Council, said: “As residents across the borough start thinking about turning on the heating, we know that many people are facing real worries about how to afford their bills.
“We want to ensure that we are getting as much support as we can to those who need it.
“Everyone entitled to the cash should also receive a letter directly through the post explaining why they are receiving it, which hopefully helps to set residents minds at ease.
Funding for the payments comes from the council’s household support fund allocation – funding provided by the government to councils to support those struggling with increasing gas, electric and food prices.