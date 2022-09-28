News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Cost of living crisis: More than 8,000 Rotherham pensioners in line for £120 payment

More than 8,000 Rotherham pensioners are set to receive a £120 cost of living support payment this week.

By Danielle Andrews
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 10:09 am
Updated Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 10:09 am

The one-off payments will be made to pensioners who receive local council tax support, and will be made either directly into bank accounts, where the council has bank details, or by cheque.

KICKER: Hospitals facing energy crisis as concerns for patient services emerge

Councillor Chris Read, Leader of Rotherham Council, said: “As residents across the borough start thinking about turning on the heating, we know that many people are facing real worries about how to afford their bills.

More than 8,000 Rotherham pensioners are set to receive a £120 cost of living support payment this week.

Most Popular

Advertisement

Hide Ad

“We want to ensure that we are getting as much support as we can to those who need it.

“Everyone entitled to the cash should also receive a letter directly through the post explaining why they are receiving it, which hopefully helps to set residents minds at ease.

Funding for the payments comes from the council’s household support fund allocation – funding provided by the government to councils to support those struggling with increasing gas, electric and food prices.

RotherhamChris ReadRotherham Council