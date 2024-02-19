Broadband prices frozen for Sheffield residents with Connect Fibre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Connect Fibre is promising its customers that their prices will remain frozen in place for the duration of their contract, exemplifying the company mission of providing fairer full fibre.

Connect Fibre supports Ofcom’s recent motion to ban mid-contract price hikes. The company is committed to making high-speed full fibre connections more accessible for those who need it, a concept that price hikes directly contradicts. With this price freeze, Connect Fibre vows to keep broadband affordable in its communities, ensuring customers have a stable rate throughout their contract and consistency where other amenities may be increasing.

Those currently tied into a contract with another provider, whether they’re set to increase or not, can lock in the frozen rate for when they’re ready to switch. Connect Fibre also offers a contract buyout scheme for those who would need to pay early termination charges if they leave their current contract early - again providing support to overcome financial barriers preventing people from being able to make the switch.

Connect Fibre’s Chief Customer Officer, Deryck Shepherd, said:

“We are committed to affordability and stability in our communities, and stand against what price hikes represent. Our price freeze, coupled with a discount on our entry level 150Mbps broadband service, is testament to our values of faster, fairer, flawless broadband.