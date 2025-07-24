Barnsley house prices and rents rising faster than regional average, new data reveals

Barnsley’s housing market continues to heat up, with average house prices and private rents both rising sharply over the past year, outpacing increases seen across the wider Yorkshire and Humber region.

According to new figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the average house price in the borough reached £170,000 in May 2025. That marks a 6.8 per cent rise compared to the previous year, significantly higher than the regional increase of 5.1 per cent. For first-time buyers, the pressure is even more noticeable: the average price paid to get on the ladder now stands at £152,000, up from £142,000 just a year earlier.

Those buying with a mortgage are paying around £173,000 on average, a seven per cent jump on last year’s figure, while home-movers face even steeper costs, with the average property now priced at £198,000.

Detached houses in Barnsley are now commanding an average price of £272,000, while semi-detached properties sit at around £168,000. Terraced homes average £135,000, and flats or maisonettes remain the most affordable option at £94,000.

The rental market is following a similar upward trajectory. The average private rent in Barnsley hit £642 per month in June 2025, an increase of 4.5 per cent over the year. That’s higher than the 3.5 per cent annual rise seen across Yorkshire and the Humber, and part of a broader trend that’s making housing less affordable for many.

Rents have increased across all property sizes. A one-bedroom property now averages £467 per month, while two-bedroom homes are at £580. Families needing more space are paying an average of £694 for three-bedroom homes and just over £1,000 for four or more bedrooms. Flats and maisonettes currently rent for an average of £536, while terraced and semi-detached homes go for £618 and £687 respectively. Detached properties are the most expensive to rent, at £884 per month.

Despite the increase, the average house price in the borough (£170,000) is nearly £100,000 lower than the UK average of £269,000, and well below Yorkshire and The Humber’s regional average of £204,000. Rents tell a similar story – at £642 per month, Barnsley’s average private rent is less than half the national average of £1,344.