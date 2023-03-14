News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
23 minutes ago Elenaor Williams jailed after fabricating sexual abuse claims
37 minutes ago Covonia, Day & Night Nurse among 20 medicines recalled in UK
2 hours ago Jeremy Clarkson applies for a temporary car park on Diddly Squat Farm
2 hours ago UK TikTok ban not being ruled out by government
3 hours ago Gary Lineker calls out Elon Musk as son receives Twitter death threats
5 hours ago UK job vacancies fall for eighth time in a row

Average Rotherham house price increases to more than £183,000

The average house price in Rotherham is currently £183,176 – an increase of 13.5 per cent in the last year.

Danielle Andrews
By Danielle Andrews
Published 14th Mar 2023, 13:33 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 13:34 GMT

The average weekly cost of private rent for a two bed property also increased by 13 per cent – from £122 in December 2022 to £138 in December 2023.

A report to Rotherham Council’s improving places select commission states that rent prices have risen higher than housing allowance, creating pressure on the council’s housing services.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There are currently 6,606 people on the housing register in Rotherham, and just 2.9 per cent of properties are empty – below the national average.

Most Popular
The average house price in Rotherham is currently £183,176 – an increase of  13.5 per cent in the last year.
The average house price in Rotherham is currently £183,176 – an increase of  13.5 per cent in the last year.
The average house price in Rotherham is currently £183,176 – an increase of  13.5 per cent in the last year.

Last year, the council’s empty homes officer dealt with 199 enquiries and brought 27 empty properties back into use.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The report adds that the cost-of-living crisis will lead to ‘an increased demand for council support and services’.

In a bid to provide suitable housing, RMBC has set a target to provide 225 new homes by the end of the year, with 147 homes delivered so far.

Of those 147 homes, 89 are council- delivered properties, and 67 were for rent, 16 shared ownership and six for market sale.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

RMBC is running a programme to reduce carbon emissions in existing council housing, and has secured £1.4m funding to improve thermal efficiency in 131 homes in Maltby.

More than 678 properties have been let to applicants on the housing register, and 385 households have been helped with major adaptation works.

Six evictions were carried out between April and September, which ‘remain low despite challenges.’

RotherhamRotherham Council