The average house price in Rotherham is currently £183,176 – an increase of 13.5 per cent in the last year.

The average weekly cost of private rent for a two bed property also increased by 13 per cent – from £122 in December 2022 to £138 in December 2023.

A report to Rotherham Council’s improving places select commission states that rent prices have risen higher than housing allowance, creating pressure on the council’s housing services.

There are currently 6,606 people on the housing register in Rotherham, and just 2.9 per cent of properties are empty – below the national average.

Last year, the council’s empty homes officer dealt with 199 enquiries and brought 27 empty properties back into use.

The report adds that the cost-of-living crisis will lead to ‘an increased demand for council support and services’.

In a bid to provide suitable housing, RMBC has set a target to provide 225 new homes by the end of the year, with 147 homes delivered so far.

Of those 147 homes, 89 are council- delivered properties, and 67 were for rent, 16 shared ownership and six for market sale.

RMBC is running a programme to reduce carbon emissions in existing council housing, and has secured £1.4m funding to improve thermal efficiency in 131 homes in Maltby.

More than 678 properties have been let to applicants on the housing register, and 385 households have been helped with major adaptation works.