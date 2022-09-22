Asda, Tesco, Aldi and Lidl issue 'do not eat' warnings for popular store products

Major supermarkets such as Tesco, Aldi, Lidl and Asda in Sheffield and elsewhere in the UK have recalled food products in recent weeks, urging customers who may have purchased certain goods to avoid consuming them.

This specific recall has been for very popular foods, and it’s advised to not consume these products if you have an allergy to walnuts and return the affected product to store.

The following notice has been issued by the Food Standards Agency as these foods may cause harm if consumed:

Supermarket recalls.

Lidl IPA

Lidl has issued a 'do not drink' warning over a beer it sells amid safety fears. As reported by the Liverpool Echo, the supermarket chain is recalling Stewart Brewing Crazy Haze – Hazy IPA as 'a precaution' as it is feared that cans may burst due to overpressure.

Lidl is only recalling IPAs with lot codes L1, L2, L3 and L4. It says possible overpressure of cans may cause bulging and potential rupture due to over-carbonation which could result in injury.

If you have bought the product, you are advised not to open it. Instead, place in a plastic bag and chill thoroughly, and handle it carefully when returning it to a Lidl GB store for a full refund, with or without a receipt.

Aldi Bramwell Tartare Sauce

The supermarket is recalling its Bramwells Tartare Sauce because it contains sulphites not mentioned on the label.

The product label has been incorrectly applied to Bramwells Horseradish Sauce, the error means the product is a health risk for anyone with a sensitivity to sulphur dioxide or sulphites.

Shoppers are urged to return any items bought which comes from a pack size of 175g, with a batch code of 2118 and a best before date of April 2023.

Tesco Mixed Fruit and Nut

Tesco has issued a 'do not eat' warning and is recalling one of its products due to undeclared milk which could cause a possible health risk to customers.

The supermarket’s Mixed Fruit and Nut contains milk which is not mentioned on the label making it a possible health risk to anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

Anyone who has bought the Tesco Mixed Fruit and Nut with a pack size of 25g, batch code of L2196H221 and a best before date of 13 January 2023, are urged to return the item to the store promptly.

Lidl Mackerel

The supermarket has issued a recall on its Eridanous Greek Style Smoked Mackerel Fillet with Olives and Oregano with Soy Oil because Listeria monocytogenes have been found in the product.

Symptoms include fever, vomiting and headaches, with some cases even resulting in convulsions.